43-year-old John P. Wolfe, of Franklintown, Pennsylvania, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a fugitive from Pennsylvania in Rehoboth Beach.

On Friday, June 28, the First State Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of members from Troop 7, conducted an investigation into 43-year-old John P. Wolfe, of Franklintown, Pennsylvania, who was a known fugitive. Wolfe was wanted for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and related charges out of the Middlesex Police Department in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Information was provided that Wolfe was possibly staying in a campground in the Lewes/Rehoboth Beach area, operating a red Ford Ranger. The vehicle was located at a campsite in the Big Oaks Trailer and Camping Park in Rehoboth Beach, and Wolfe was observed walking behind the tent near the fence line. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Wolfe’s vehicle and tent found about 8.9 grams of methamphetamine, 73.5 grams of marijuana seeds, a twelve gauge pump-action shotgun, a crossbow, drug paraphernalia and over $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Wolfe was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited defendant of alleged felony, possession with intent to deliver a control substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, manufacture and sale of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on $183,200 cash-only bond.