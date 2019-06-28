Near Dover starting July 1

White Oak Road between Route 1 and White Oak Avenue, Dover, 7 a.m. on July 1, until 7 p.m. July 29, will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Detour:

US 13 southbound: Motorists will continue past White Oak Road, turn left to Route 8, turn left onto Route 9.

Route 9 southbound: Motorists will continue past White Oak Road, turn right to Route 8, turn right onto US 13.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.