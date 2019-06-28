Skilled nursing facility, health center, childcare center to occupy buildings

Bayhealth has completed the sale of the former Milford Memorial Hospital property, at 21 West Clarke Avenue in Milford, to Nationwide Healthcare Services.

A skilled nursing facility will occupy space on the first and second floors of the former Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital. A federally qualified health center will move into the former cancer center. A childcare center will move into one of the campus buildings and the former hospital fitness center will be expanded into an outpatient rehab gym.

The openings of the businesses will take place on different dates throughout the fall.

“We look forward to seeing the development of the Milford Wellness Village by Nationwide,” said Bayhealth President and Chief Executive Officer Terry Murphy, FACHE.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to get started on converting the site and preparing to take the delivery of care in Milford to the next level,” said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Meir Gelley. “The Milford region is growing rapidly and we want to be in position to provide the latest services the population is demanding.”

Bayhealth's new Sussex Campus Hospital and Outpatient Center opened on February 5, 2019, at 100 Wellness Way in Milford. Visit BayhealthSussex.org for more information.