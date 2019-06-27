Whatcoat United Methodist Church announced the appointment of their new pastor, the Rev. David W. Hill.

Hill moved to Dover from Elkton, Maryland, in 1978 and has been a part of the community since. He has served in a pastoral setting at a neighboring church as a part-time licensed local pastor and will serve Whatcoat United Methodist Church and the community as a full-time pastor beginning July 1.

Some will recognize Hill from his work in auto sales and radio advertising sales in and around the area. Hill holds an associate in general business technologies from Delaware Technical Community College and is engaged in religious studies via The United Methodist Course of Study Program at Wesley Theological Seminary

Hill took the initial steps toward pastoral ministry in September 2010. He was licensed to preach in June 2014.

Hill and his wife, Pam, live in Camden and have two grown children, Elaina and Mark. In his free time, Hill most enjoys spending time with family, playing golf, watching the Orioles and Ravens and leisure reading.

For more, call 697-7539.