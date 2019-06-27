The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined Sold Out Sneaks, 305 W. Loockerman St., Dover, for a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony June 7.

Sold Out Sneaks is a sneaker store where shoppers can buy, sell, and trade new and pre-owned shoes. Owner Aaron Forman said he was inspired by his dream of being an entrepreneur and his long-time love of sneakers and fashion to open his shop. Sold Out Sneaks offers shoes and shoe accessories along with cleaning services and light restoration services.

Forman was born and raised in Dover.

For more, visit facebook.com/soldoutsneaks or email soldoutsneaks@yahoo.com.