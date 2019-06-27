Proceeds from the second annual Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon on April 24 at the Camden Wyoming Fire Co. were donated to first responders

“It’s important that we appreciate those who protect us and sometimes give their lives in our service,” said Jason Stewart in presenting a $400 contribution to Captain Rodney Layfield and Senior Corporal Heather Pepper of Delaware State Police Troop 3, Camden on June 18.

The Delaware State Police and the Dover and Camden-Wyoming police and fire departments also received checks.

Although hosted by the 34th District Republicans, the nonpartisan event was open to the community and multiple volunteers and businesses contributed to make the event successful.

"On behalf of the extremely hardworking men and women of Troop 3, I am honored to receive this donation,” said Layfield. “We are thankful for the support and generosity to the Delaware State Police.”