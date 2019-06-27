Dover Capital City Rotary Club members gathered June 6 to dedicate a memorial sign in front of the Memorial Garden at Maple Dale Country Club in Doer.

"In loving memory of those who put service above self," is inscribed on the sign, to remember club members who have passed away over the years who have served the community in a special way.

Capital City Rotary, chartered March 17, 1985, merged with the Dover Rotary club in 2014 and continues to serve the community.

Some of those remembered include Crawford Carroll, Luna Mishoe, Roy and Marion Klein and others who put “Service Above Self.”

Dover Capital City Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.

For more, visit rotary.org or call 674-4138.