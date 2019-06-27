The Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus nursing program held a pinning ceremony May 9 to honor students who completed the associate degree and practical nursing programs.

The pinning ceremony marks the culmination of the journey through professional nursing education.

Students in the Associate Degree Nursing Program were Sarah Abugah, Lilian Adera, Bonnie Alexander, Richard Baker, Kerragin Beegle, Rebecca Benton, Amanda Bretz, Caitlyn Brooks, Carly Buchanan, Aaron Crawley, Rebecca Dean, Kelly Deputy, Tia DeShields, Carissa Dicarlantonio, Andrew Eckenrode, Leandra Fales, Kimberly Firlein, Tia-Anais Gary, Savannah Greene, Carissa Hamelin, Akia Harris, Hayley Hudson, Nicole Kulhanek, Dustin LaBau, Keri Lagarelli, Elizabeth Lewis, Grace Maina, McKenzie Marvel, Cynthia Mbu-Pierson, John Mieczkowski, Duncan Mukabi, Bessann Muuo-Wambua, Christopher Nelson, Beatrice Ngetich, Katelynn Norvell, Adetokunbo Oduloye, Kirstin Phillips, Guy Pierrilus, Natalie Plump, Amber Rendina, Kayley Reynoso, Amy Skreenock, Aderricka Taylor, Kimberly Terpenning, Jordynn Towner, Taylor Tucker, Brittney White, Antoinette Williams, Tiffany Wilson and Nathan Woodeshick.

Students in the Practical Nursing Program were Ngozi Atuokwu, Cherie Boyer, Doris Ekwem, Ashley Elia, Alyssa Evans, Marilene Fales, LeeAnn Hagaman, Nichole Hill, Alyssa Iacangelo, Marisol Kitts, Denise Robinson, Abigail Smith, Heather Spinazzola and Rachael Toller.

For more, call 857-1329 or email jbaker11@dtcc.edu.