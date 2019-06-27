Bayhealth announced that Margaret Gulledge, program director for Inpatient Rehabilitation, Sussex Campus, was named 2018 Program Director of the Year for Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services.

Gulledge is contracted as the program director through KHRS, which is in partnership with Bayhealth to provide premier acute rehab services at the Sussex Campus. The company partners with more than 100 hospitals across the country.

A team of nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech pathologists and physicians work together to provide patients inpatient rehabilitation. When she joined the team in fall 2017, Gulledge said the biggest challenge was making sure everyone was on the same page. In partnership with Bayhealth Senior Nurse Manager Kimberly Beddow, Gulledge implemented daily huddles and worked hand-in-hand with the team to change processes.

“We celebrate all of our successes and build on them to see what we need to do to move forward,” said Gulledge.

As a therapist with three decades of experience, Gulledge says her background has helped her hone in on what staff needs to do to help patients get home. Every time a patient is admitted, team members ask two questions — what are the barriers to being discharged home and what is the patient’s biggest goal.

“We know all about what it means to provide patient-centered care, but we need to know what it’s going to take to help a patient get home. Helping them walk is important, but it is not enough if the patient has three flights of stairs to walk up when they get home,” said Gulledge.

While her name may be on the award, Gulledge is quick to say this is a team recognition. “It honestly validates our work and is an affirmation that our team is doing the right thing for our patients,” said Gulledge.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/inpatient-rehabilitation.