The Village of Westover announced it has completed construction of a play area located in the center of the development on Charring Cross Drive, after years of working on funding.

The play area was designed for ages 2-12 and includes features for children with disabilities. The project was funded by the Village of Westover Home Owners Association with help from Rep. Sean Lynn and Dover City Councilman Matthew Lindell.

The HOA partnered with the Dover’s Parks & Recreation Department and Cunningham Recreation to construct the play area. It is planned as the first phase of many to improve neighborhood amenities.