Dover Federal Credit Union employees and volunteers from other organizations gathered early on a May morning to begin construction on a new playground for the Greater Dover Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to volunteering, Dover FCU employees presented the club with a check for $15,000 to offset work costs.

“It is our honor to support an organization that does so much to develop the youth of our community,” said Chaz Rzewnicki, Dover FCU CEO. “This organization really fulfills their mission of enabling the children they serve to obtain their full potential as caring, responsible, and productive adults and we are glad to be a small piece of that.”

For more on Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, visit bgclubs.org.

For more on Dover FCU, visit doverfcu.com.