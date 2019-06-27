Gov. John Carney signed into law House Bill 81, which mandates that employers with 50 or more employees remit child support payments to the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of Child Support Services by electronic funds transfer or electronic data interchange.

The law goes into effect in 90 days.

“The employer community is one of the most important partners in helping support self-sufficiency of families in Delaware,” said Ted Mermigos, director of the Division of Child Support Services.

House Bill 81, sponsored by Rep. David Bentz and Sen. Bryan Townsend, allows for the direct deposit of child support owed, collected and sent to DCSS by employers from individuals under a support order from the Family Court. Electronic payments also will get child support payments to custodial parents faster. Carney signed the legislation June 19.

Child support payments sent by employers as a result of an Income Withholding Order through payroll deductions account for about 76% of all collections through payroll deduction, Mermigos said. Electronic funds transfer can save employers time and money because it reduces data entry errors, as well as postage and handling costs. Employers who switch from sending paper checks to electronic payments will benefit from lower costs, fewer errors and faster processing, Mermigos said. Employers with fewer than 50 employees may also pay electronically, but are not mandated to do so, according to the legislation.

Delawareans with questions about child support or House Bill 81, or who are seeking assistance with setting up electronic payments can call a Child Support Specialist from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. In New Castle County, call 577-7171; in Kent County, 739-8299; and in Sussex County, call 867-5386.

The Division of Child Support Services’ Automated Assistance Line also is available 24/7 with information in both English and Spanish. Customers will need their case number when they call.

For more, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dcse.