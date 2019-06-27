Capital School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children 18 and younger regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability; and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. ‘

Meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-served basis at these sites and times:

— Capital City Farmer’s Market, 126 W. Loockerman St., Dover : 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 7.

— Capital Greene, 509 River Road, Dover: Noon to 12:20 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

— Manchester Square, 775 Bacon Ave., Dover: 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

— Liberty Court, 1289 Walker Road, Dover: 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

— Whatcoat Village, 995 Whatcoat Drive, Dover: Noon to 12:20 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

— Simon Circle, Dover: 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

— Booker T. Washington Elementary School, 901 Forest Ave., Dover: 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays, through July 25.

— Central Middle School, 211 Delaware Ave., Dover: 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Thursdays, through July 25.

— Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive: 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and 11 to 11:45 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through July 25.

— Gym Starz, Suite D, 155 Commerce Way, Dover: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 1 to 1:20 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Aug. 9.

— Stick It! Gymnastics, 550 Otis Drive, Dover: 1 to 1:20 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, July 8-12, July 22-26 and Aug. 5-9.

— Kent County Secondary ILC, 631 Ridgely St., Suite 19, Dover: 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through July 18.

— Sankofa Cultural Arts Center, 39 S. West St., Dover: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:20 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Aug. 9.

— East Dover Elementary, 852 S. Little Creek Road, Dover: 7:45 am 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays, through July 18.

— William Henry Middle School, 65 Carver Road, Dover: 8 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays, through July 25.

— Dover Community Center, 1683 New Burton Road, Dover: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

— East Dover Estates, 1061 S. Little Creek Road, Dover: 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Aug. 9.

For more, visit capital.k12.de.us or call 857-4206.