The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of White Oak Road, between Route 1 and White Oak Avenue, Dover, from 7 a.m. July 1 to 7 p.m. July 29, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Motorists traveling southbound on U.S. 13 will continue past White Oak Road, turn left to Route 8, turn left onto Route 9. Motorists traveling southbound on Route 9 will continue past White Oak Road, turn right to Route 8, turn right onto U.S. 13.

Detour signage will be posted.