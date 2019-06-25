UPDATE 2 p.m.: At approximately 12:59 p.m., a 38-year-old male was taken into custody after he surrendered. He is currently being transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. There have been no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.



Detectives continue to investigate this incident and charges may be forthcoming. Howe Drive will be re-opened momentarily.

The Delaware State Police are currently operating in the unit block of Howe Drive, Dover for a report of a possibly armed barricaded subject located in a residence.

The incident began at approximately 9:12 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, when troopers were contacted to the residence to check on the welfare of an unstable male subject alone in the house.

Troopers continue to assess the situation with no further details available at this time.

Several residences in the area of the incident have been evacuated as a precaution. Howe Road is currently closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

This is a preliminary release of information with additional updates as information is received.