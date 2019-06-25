The Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N., Dover, will celebrate Independence Day with a special scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 4.

“With all the people coming to the state capital to enjoy the fireworks and other activities, we believe this will be a fun project for our visitors to enjoy on this special day in our nation’s history,” said Archives Director Stephen M. Marz.

This activity can be completed as a team or as an individual. Welcome Center staff will provide each team or individual with a booklet titled “Can You Find Olde Dover: A Photographic Scavenger Hunt.” After studying the map within the booklet, participants will need to search the designated area to find the buildings and sites that appear in the booklet. A “selfie” must be taken in front of the location to prove that it has been identified and documented. After the 10 locations have been photographed, the teams return to the archives to have their pictures checked for accuracy. If all of the locations are deemed to be correct, the team will receive a prize.

For more, call 744-5000.