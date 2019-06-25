Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors recently honored Delaware sales associates for their sales performance for May at a monthly Breakfast of Champions.

Sales associates honored by Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Alan Reburn included Denise Gilmore, Kristen Rosaio and Jeff Kralovec, Brandywine Office; Edie Dutcher, Brian Spangler and Susan Manners, Chadds Ford Office; Gina Henry, Brian Ferreira and manager Brian George, Greenville Home Marketing Center; Earl Endrich, Sharon Immediato and Jeff Bollinger, Hockessin-Pike Creek HMC; Sophia Bilinsky, Kennett Square HMC; Flo Emerson, Newark Office; and Yvonne Hall, Trident Insurance.

