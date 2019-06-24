Participating downtown Dover merchants will donate a portion of their First Friday sales between 5-8 p.m. July 5 to the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund, according to Downtown Dover Partnership Vice President Lucy Findlay.

“This effort comes at a time when we celebrate our nation’s birthday,” said Dave Skocik, president of the Friends of Delaware Veterans, the nonprofit organization that raises funds for the Trust Fund. The Friends board is made up of veterans who work pro-bono to raise funds men and women who have served our state and nation but find themselves in emergency financial straits. The Trust Fund has stopped repossessions, cutoff of utilities and put food on the table. For more on the fund, visit delawareveteranstrustfund.com.

For more on the Downtown Dover Partnership, email diane@downtowndoverpartnership.com.