The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced that available five-digit license plates will be released July 9.

Starting that day, a limited number of five-digit license plates will be made available to the public at the Delaware City DMV, 2101 Mid County Drive, New Castle; Dover DMV, 303 Transportation Circle; Wilmington DMV, 2230 Hessler Blvd., New Castle; and Georgetown DMV, 23737 Dupont Blvd., on a first-come, first-served basis.

License plate numbers cannot be reserved in advance nor over the phone, and the promotion will run only as long as supplies last. Customers must purchase, from the DMV location they are visiting, either a blue-and-gold aluminum, black-and-white porcelain or stainless-steel reproduction plate — manufactured by the Delaware Historic Plate Company — for the five-digit number they are assigned. For specifics on the reproductions, visit dhptags.com.

In order to take advantage of the available numbers, customers will give up their current license plate number registered to their vehicle. Customers must pay applicable transfer fees. Customers having title to their vehicles must bring their driver’s license, vehicle title, vehicle mileage and insurance information in order to complete the plate change process.

Customers needing to obtain their title from their lien holder will need to go to the nearest DMV office and put a five-digit plate on hold. They must obtain an “MV35 form” from DMV and send it to their lien holder to obtain the title. The title will be mailed to the DMV, who will contact the customer when it arrives. At that time, the five-digit plate can be put on the vehicle.

The purchase cost of the reproduction plate from the Delaware Historic Plate Company is $115 for either a stainless steel or porcelain plate and $5 for the sticker.

No telephone or email requests will be taken. All transactions must be completed in person at participating DMV office locations.

For more, visit dmv.de.gov.