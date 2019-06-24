Bayhealth offers free blood pressure clinics each month at four locations as part of the PACE — Promoting Active Community Engagement — Program.

Clinica are set for 9 to 11 a.m. July 11 at Dover Interfaith Mission Resource Center, 684G Forest St., Dover; 9 to 11 a.m. July 17 at Slaughter Neck Community Center, 22942 Slaughter Neck Road, Lincoln; from 9 to 11 a.m. July 18 at Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Sussex Campus, second floor, 100 Wellness Way, Milford; and from 9 to 11 a.m. July 22 at Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

PACE is a free program designed to help people live healthier lifestyles. It’s important to monitor blood pressure, since hypertension/high blood pressure may be linked to heart and other chronic diseases.

No registration is necessary.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/pace.