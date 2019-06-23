A 23-year-old woman died while trying to cross Newport Gap Pike after being hit by a van that had the green light Friday evening at the intersection of Faulkland Road.

A 23-year-old woman died while trying to cross Newport Gap Pike after being hit by a van that had the green light Friday evening.

The incident happened at 7:09 p.m., at the intersection with Faulkland Road near Brandywine Springs Park.

Delaware State Police said the initial investigation determined that the female pedestrian was on Faulkland Road, approaching the intersection of Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) from the east. She initially stopped for the red traffic light that controls crossing Newport Gap Pike from east to west. She stood within the construction zone next to the construction barrels.

As she waited, there were two vehicles to her right on southbound Newport Gap Pike stopped for the red light.

The light sequence at this location gave a red light for the pedestrian and traffic on Faulkland Road and also for the southbound traffic on Newport Gap Pike. However, the light was green for northbound traffic on Newport Gap Pike.

Unaware of the traffic light sequence at this intersection, the driver of the first vehicle on southbound Newport Gap Pike gestured for the pedestrian to cross because the driver also had a red light.

The pedestrian then acknowledged the driver’s hand signal and entered Newport Gap Pike without looking to her left for northbound traffic, which had the green light.

Because of the construction zone, the pedestrian’s first steps placed her in the northbound lane. At the same time, a Ford E-350 passenger van traveling north on Newport Gap Pike had a green light and continued northbound into the intersection.

The front right side of the van struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Allie R. Zambito, 23, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries, police said.

The driver of the van, a 45-year-old man from Pennsylvania, immediately pulled over to the shoulder. He was wearing his seatbelt. The vehicle was also occupied by four teenage females, ranging from ages 15 to 17. They were returning to their residence in Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported to the van's driver or passengers.

Neither speed nor alcohol were deemed as contributing factors in this investigation, police said.

Newport Gap Pike was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.