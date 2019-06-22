The concert launches in The Woodlands on Saturday, June 22.

Aussie singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts is the personification of hard work.

At only 24 years old, he’s released five records, started his own label (Commonfolk Records), played sold-out tours across the world, and his music has amassed millions of listeners, worldwide.

His latest album is "Laps Around The Sun," which has garnered over 31.98 million streams on Spotify.

The album is brimming with references to the planet, a subject close to Ziggy’s heart as a surfer and environmental enthusiast.

The Aussie man will soon run “Laps Around” The Woodlands, when he plays the Treehouse stage at Firefly on Saturday, June 22.

For those who may not be fans yet, describe your music in 10 words or less.

Vibey.

How did you come up with your name?

I didn't, it was the name of my sister's soft toy lion when she was really little, then it became my name when I cruised into this realm.

Have you ever been to Delaware? If not, what have you heard about it?

I haven't been before. Heard of a great festival there, happening in June. Can't wait to go and check it out.

What are some of the key sacrifices you've made to get to where you're at?

I didn't drink for four years, but not even that compares to the amount of sleep I've sacrificed. It's a gift, people.

What's a question you wish more people would ask you?

"Why are you doing music?" And I would say because it's challenging and, secretly, I love the chaos of living life on tour.