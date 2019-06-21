The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has assessed penalties and sent orders for violations to be remedied to six Sussex County tire businesses. Tires kept outdoors have, since Jan. 1, 2017, been subject to regulations and a state permit.

The businesses are Irfan Tire Center and Gulab’s Tire Center in Millsboro, Mall Tire Center in Seaford, Master Tire & Auto in Georgetown, and Bayly’s Garage and West Auto Repair & Salvage in Delmar. Each has 20 days to appeal or 30 days to request a public hearing after the notice date.

Each faces a penalty of $5,000 and costs of $475. After 30 days to come into compliance there is a $1,000-per-day fine.

In early 2017, the Solid & Hazardous Waste Management Section conducted mass mailings to inform scrap tire dealers of the new regulations and held training sessions. Dealers had to register with the state by April 17, 2017.

After the educational period ended, DNREC staff began inspections, providing guidance to those that weren’t in compliance. They focused on businesses that were not turning in the $2-per-tire fee.

Scrap tires regulated

The General Assembly passed a law in 2006 requiring DNREC to develop regulations for businesses involving scrap tires. It placed a $2 surcharge on every tire sold to raise money to clean up existing scrap tire sites.

A decade later, the regulations became effective. Businesses do not need a permit for tires kept in enclosed trailers that no longer than 53 feet, limited to two trailers.

All others must have a permit. The application includes a description, a diagram and an operations manual. Dealers are required to keep tires free of water or apply mosquito larvicide, keep tires within a secure, fenced-in area or trailer, complete monthly, documented inspections and submit an annual report to DNREC. The number of scrap tires removed from the business must be at least 75 percent of the scrap tires accumulated annually.

Kasher Gulab, Gulab’s Tire Center, 28505 Dupont Boulevard, Millsboro

Complaint March 11, 2017; inspection April 28, 2017. Gulab’s had not applied for a permit and new requirements had not been met. Notice of violation sent in May 2017 and the business was given 30 days to respond. A July 12 follow-up inspection showed requirements had been met. Permit issued Sept. 1, 2017.

Following a later complaint, an inspection July 17, 2018 showed multiple piles of tires outdoors, where they remain to this day. Gulab’s was found in violation of 14 regulations and sent a secretary’s order May 30.

Irfan Mall, Irfan Tire Center, 30535 East Dupont Boulevard, Millsboro

Inspected April 3, 2018. Tires were stored in two 53-foot trailers and the owner was notified to apply for a permit. Notice of violation June 13, 2018. To date, the department has not received a response. Irfan Tire was found in violation of seven regulations and sent a secretary’s order May 30.

Salman Chaudhary, Master Tire & Auto, 20269 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown

Inspected April 3, 2018. The business had not applied for a permit and new requirements had not been met. One trailer was in use and tires were stored on a concrete pad that extended into a grassy area and in a storage container. Notice of violation June 14, 2018. After an extension, Master Tire documented several but not all corrections. An inspection August 17, 2018, noted twice the tires observed in April 2018, with hundreds in outdoor piles. Master Tire was found in violation of 13 regulations and issued a secretary’s order May 27.

Qamer Mall, Mall’s Tire Center, 23436 Sussex Highway, Seaford

Inspected July 31, 2018. About 900 tires were in one trailer and on the ground, and business owner was informed of the regulations. Notice of violation October 2, 2018, without response. Mall’s Tire was found in violation of 11 regulations and issued a secretary’s order May 21.

Tim Dyson, West Auto Repair & Salvage, 36540 Bi State Boulevard, Delmar

May 25, 2018 inspection found about 100 tires stored outdoors. DNREC determined the business did not need a scrap tire permit, but did need of a solid waste permit. Notice of violation June 13, 2018. After the deadline, DNREC received an insufficient response. West Auto was found in violation of one regulation and issued a secretary’s order May 27.

Robert Bayly, Bayly’s Garage, 36671 Sussex Hwy, Delmar

Inspected May 25, 2018. A permit had not been applied for and no requirements had been met. Notice issued July 13, 2018. Sept. 21, 2018 follow-up inspection found over 100 tires outdoors with only one violation corrected. Bayly’s was found in violation of 11 regulations and issued a secretary’s order May 27.