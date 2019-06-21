Organizers encourage more area businesses to donate and support 30th annual parade and fireworks

With the holiday just weeks away, organizers are still hoping to find a few more dollars to help fund Hockessin’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

According to the event’s “founder,” New Castle County Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, District 3, they are almost at the point of funding the event for 2019.

Overhead costs for the free Fourth event (usually around $20,000) include port-a-potty rentals, additional security, and the fireworks display, which accounts for roughly three-quarters of the total cost.

Kilpatrick said numerous organizations and area businesses have been generous and supportive in helping bring the event to light, including fruitful fundraisers at Drip Café and by the Hockessin Fire Co.’s Ladies Auxiliary.

“It’s really wonderful to have those within the community participate,” she said.

She noted that if every business were able to similarly participate, funding would quickly catch up.

“I’d love to see all the businesses participate at some level,” Kilpatrick said. “Think how easy fundraising would be if every business said thank you to those who support them year round, by helping to fund this community day.”

The fully community-supported event first started 30 years ago in 1989, and has since grown to become one of the area’s most attended summer events.

The day starts with the Hockessin Athletic Club’s neighborhood relay races early Thursday morning, followed by a lengthy afternoon parade on Lancaster Pike at 3 p.m., and finishing with a spectacular fireworks show at Swift Park at dusk.

The food truck festival and beer garden runs throughout the day from 2 to 9 p.m.

To donate, volunteer, register your neighborhood, group or organization, or for more information in general, visit hockessin4thofjuly.org.

The non-profit Hockessin Fourth of July is administered by the Delaware Community Foundation. Donations are tax deductible.