Chesapeake Utilities Corp. announced June 20 that Shane Breakie, assistant vice president of Chesapeake Utilities, was named chairman of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce.

Breakie’s two-year appointment is effective immediately and was announced at the CDCC’s annual Awards for Excellence Dinner in Dover. Breakie previously served as the vice chairman at the CDCC.

The CDCC is the only accredited chamber in Delaware and received the highest level of accreditation possible in 2013 and 2018. As chairman, Breakie will be responsible for overseeing the financial status of the organization and ensuring all policies are carried out as designed.

In his current role as assistant vice president of Chesapeake Utilities, Breakie is responsible for the day-to-day activities of the company’s natural gas distribution systems on the Delmarva Peninsula. Aside from his service with the CDCC, Breakie has held other community leadership roles including president of Chesapeake’s Emergency Energy Recipient Program/Sharing Program, board member of the Energy Solutions Center and past treasurer of Connecting Generations. Breakie has 26 years with the company.