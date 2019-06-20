Our theme this time: Mountains

1. Hangin’ with John Denver

There will be two opportunities to witness the spirit of John Denver this weekend, courtesy of Ted Vigil.

The tribute artist has performed with Steve Weisberg, Denver’s lead guitar player from the ‘70s.

You and your friends can “Fly Away” with classic Denver tunes during sets at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $25 to $30.

Milton Theater 110 Union St., Milton

2. Musical bartenders

The Brew Brothers pour out a nice mix of Southern, alternative and classic rock, plus more, for listeners to guzzle down.

In a sense, you can say they’re a pair of musical bartenders, along with fellow band The High and Wides. The Brew Brothers will serve up a tall glass of rockin’ tunes from 4 to 7.

Later that night, the post-boogie and hillbilly/rock ‘n’ roll band The High and Wides will flood thirsty revelers with sweet tunes from 9 p.m. to midnight, Saturday. Admission is free.

Crooked Hammock Brewery 36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes

3. Mountaineers of the stage

“Trashgrass” is the kind of music the Rumpke Mountain Boys play.

The band melds special effects, signature vocals and a command of string instruments (acoustic guitar, mandolin, upright bass and banjo) into a singular musical experience.

The Mountaineers titled their 2012 album “Trashgrass,” followed by their 2013 release, “Moon,” recorded at the famed Royal Studios in Memphis and led to their current studio release “High Time, Low Tide.”

The Rumpke Mountain Boys will cut loose at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach