52-year-old Carl J. Ahern charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after he allegedly burglarized his neighbor's residence.

On June Tuesday, 18, 2019 at around 1:20 p.m., Ttroopers were dispatched to the 10500 block of Concord Road, in Seaford, for a report of a burglary that had occurred the day before. The homeowner advised that someone had entered their residence and stolen cash. According to police, 52-year-old Carl J. Ahern had entered the residence through a window and removed an undisclosed amount of cash.

Troopers were able to locate Ahern at his residence and take him into custody without incident. He was charged with second-degree burglary and felony theft before being released on his own recognizance.