The Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N., Dover, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with “Catching Apollo: Inside NASA’s Moon Program,” a program by former NASA engineer Jack Clemons, set for 10:30 a.m. July 6.

Focusing on his experiences working at NASA, Clemons will provide an insider's view of NASA's Apollo Moon Program while offering an account of life as a young engineer working. The presentation will feature vintage photographs and anecdotes drawn from his time as a lead engineer supporting the Apollo astronauts during their return flight from the Moon. Clemons will also share stories about the people and teamwork that saved the Apollo 12 and Apollo 13 missions.

Clemons is a professional writer and consultant as well as a speaker and presenter on NASA's space programs. He has bachelor’s and master's degrees in aerospace engineering and was formerly a senior vice president of engineering for Lockheed Martin. Earlier in his career, he was an engineering team leader for NASA’s Apollo Program and senior engineering software manager for the NASA Space Shuttle Program. He appeared in the "Command Module" segment of “Moon Machines,” the Discovery Science Channel's six-part documentary about the Apollo Program.

Clemons' works of fiction earned him a 2018 Established Artist Fellowship for Literary Fiction by the Delaware Division of the Arts and membership in the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. His nonfiction book “Safely to Earth: The Men and Women Who Brought the Astronauts Home,” a memoir of his time on NASA’s Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, was published by the University Press of Florida in September 2018.

The program is free to the public and will last about one hour.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.