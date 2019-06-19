Del-One Federal Credit Union’s annual meeting was held May 21 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.

More than 350 members, employees, family and friends attended the event. Guests had a meal prepared by the staff at the Modern Maturity Center, and door prizes were awarded. Board officers elected included D. Steven Smith as vice-chair and Robert Baldwin and Kevin Mitten as board directors.

Board Chair Nancy Shevock and interim CEO Ron Baron spoke of Del-One’s financial performance during 2018. Other developments at Del-One included Credit Union National Association estimates that loyal, high-use households enjoyed $495 per household in direct benefits; membership grew 8% to more than 66,000 members; participation in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s First Front Door program; and the addition of nine new business partner relationships in 2018.

In 2018, Del-One was also recognized as a Top Workplace for the seventh year in a row and voted Best Credit Union for the seventh year in a row, both by the News Journal’s surveys. Del-One also received a five-star rating from Bauer Financial and was recognized as Delaware’s Best Credit Union by Forbes.

Two Delaware high school seniors were awarded $2,500 college scholarships, and employees of Del-One were recognized for years of service and accomplishments. Collateral Protection Coordinator Jory Moore received the Employee of the Year award, the Smyrna Branch received the Branch of the Year award, the Operations Support Department received the Department of the Year award for 2018.