Atlantic General Hospital is sponsoring the third annual Autism Awareness Conference from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Atlantic Hotel, 2 N. Main St., Berlin, Maryland.

This event is free to the community. Dinner will be provided and registration is required to agh.care/autismawareness.

Guest speakers include Jim Brannon, from Atlantic General Hospital, who will discuss intern growth and development through the Project Search program; Maureen van Stone, Kennedy Krieger Institute, who will discuss transition planning for students with disabilities; and Deepa Menon, Kennedy Krieger Institute, who will discuss medical and genetic updates in Autism.

For more, call 410-629-6820 or email dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org.