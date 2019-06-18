Dover Federal Credit Union team members participated in their 2019 Adopt-A-Highway cleanup June 6.

In support of this Delaware Department of Transportation initiative to clean up roadways within the community, Dover Federal adopted a 2-mile stretch of Walker Road in Dover almost a decade ago and holds an annual cleanup. Every year, employees gather on the corner of Walker and Saulsbury roads after a day’s work to help pick up debris, trash and recyclable materials along the 2 miles.

The Adopt-A-Highway Program is a partnership between the Delaware Department of Transportation and volunteers that began in 1990. Participants agree to care for a 2-mile section of road in their community and conduct yearly cleanups. The AAH Program acts as a cleanup initiative and to educate the public about the repair and care of the environment.

For more on the Adopt-A-Highway program, visit deldot.gov.

For more on Dover Federal Credit Union, visit doverfcu.com.