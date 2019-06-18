The fourth annual Delmarva Scramble, to benefit The First Tee of Delaware, is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Wild Quail Golf Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Wyoming.

Funds raised will be used to implement The First Tee National School Program in Southern Delaware at the elementary schools in Kent and Sussex counties.

The First Tee’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through golf.

In 2019, more than 17,000 children will benefit from First Tee events, school programs and outreach activities throughout Delaware. More than 500 children are participating in Life Skills and golf experience classes.

Registration is available at bit.ly/2XXIHCq.

For more, email janetftde@gmail.com.