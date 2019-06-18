The Daughters of the American Revolution, Col. John Haslet Chapter, in Dover, honored veterans at Dover Place senior living community with a pizza party held on Flag Day, June 14.

The party commemorated the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the U.S. by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. Veterans received a lunch and were given gifts of patriotic caps. The chapter visits senior living homes as a way to express its gratitude to the men and women who served the country.

DAR members can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and are dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, support of veterans, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs and community service.

For more, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.