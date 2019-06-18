Twenty Delaware teachers are finalists to be named Delaware’s 2020 State Teacher of the Year.

Selected from among the 9,000 public school teachers in the state, the candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter School Network because of their ability to inspire students with a love of learning, demonstration of professional traits and devotion to teaching. Already leaders among the colleagues in their buildings, each now has assumed a role representing educators in their districts or the charter network.

In October, one will take over the state title from 2019 Delaware Teacher of the Year Dana Bowe, a special education teacher at West Seaford Elementary in the Seaford School District.

The 2020 District/Charter Teachers of the Year are Denise Balcerak, kindergarten, Sunnyside Elementary School, Smyrna School District; Laura Burke, third grade, Central Elementary School, Seaford School District; Brennan Clarke, English as a second language, Shields Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District; Dontez Collins, mathematics, Sussex Tech High School, Sussex Tech School District; Sabra Collins, physical education, Caesar Rodney High School, Caesar Rodney School District; Lauren Conrad, vocal music, Concord High School, Brandywine School District; Arthur Henry, band, Millsboro Middle School, Indian River School District; Jaime Hill, kindergarten, Morris Elementary School, Milford School District; Christina Hughes-Gallo, social studies, Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest School District; Donna Huston, English language arts, Delmar High School, Delmar School District; Stephen Landry, mathematics, Appoquinimink High School, Appoquinimink School District; Lindsey Muldoon, eighth-grade English language arts, Shue Medill Middle School, Christina School District; Nick Post, electrical trades technology, POLYTECH High, POLYTECH School District; Erica Richard, K-4 mathematics specialist, East Dover Elementary School, Capital School District; Donna Sava, first grade, Laurel Elementary School, Laurel School District; Kayla Sweet, sixth-grade mathematics, Kuumba Academy, charter; Rebecca Vitelli, pre-K, Colwyck Center, Colonial School District; Richard Weaver, band, A.I. duPont High School, Red Clay Consolidated School District; Anthony Webb, mathematics, Delcastle High School, New Castle County Vo-Tech School District; and Stephanie Vodvarka, fourth grade, Wheatley Elementary School, Woodbridge School District.