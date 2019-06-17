Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will hold a press conference from 1:30 to 2 p.m. June at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover, to detail the audit of the Auditor’s office.

This press conference is regarding the observations and recommendations made by an independent firm whose report examines the disparities between prior leadership in the Auditor’s office, and McGuiness’ leadership who since took office in January. This information has been deemed important to the public.