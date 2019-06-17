Another try, ninth grade academy discussed

Superintendent Mark Steele has presented the Indian River Board of Education with six possible solutions to the space problem Indian River School District faces.

The district held two failed referendums in the past year to build new schools and add classrooms to existing buildings to fit a growing number of students.

Sussex Central High School bears the worst of the overcrowding. Built in 2003 for 1,500 students, it now has more than 1,700.

In a new school year, likely with increased enrollment, the district must solve the space problem. Board members mulled over six ideas at a June 10 special meeting.

Solution 1: Convert John M. Clayton Elementary School in Dagsboro into a district-wide ninth grade academy and move elementary students to the George Washington Carver Center in Selbyville.

The Carver Center is home to an early childhood special education program and an alternative behavioral program. The school board did not comment on what would happen to these programs should the school be converted.

The district is involved in an ongoing lawsuit over the alternative program. Two families and Sussex County’s Coalition for Education Reform filed a lawsuit in 2016 claiming black students are being sent to Carver in disproportionate numbers.

Regardless, Steele believes the building is an opportunity.

“That would alleviate the crowding at Sussex Central and move Indian River back to having no major problems for 10 or 15 years,” he said.

Clayton Elementary was originally a high school and contains a large gym that’s suitable for ninth-graders. However, about 700 students would have to be bused to the academy from Indian River and Sussex Central high schools.

Transportation solutions could include altering the school schedule to allow buses to take their regular routes in the morning and then make an extra trip to the ninth grade academy, and to pick students up in the afternoon and return to them to the high schools for athletics.

The lack of science labs and classrooms equipped for certain student pathways would also have to be taken into consideration, along with new staff to teach pathway courses. A serving line would need to be added in the cafeteria.

A cost has not been calculated, and the ninth-grade academy would not solve middle and elementary school overcrowding.

Solution 2: Convert the Georgetown Washington Carver Center in Selbyville into a K-12 STEM magnet school.

This would create a school “comparable to the Wilmington Charter School” and alleviate crowding at all levels. Transportation would again be a problem. Time would be needed to build a curriculum and staff would have to be moved. Accommodations for science labs and pathway courses would have to be added, as well as a cafeteria serving line.

Solution 3: Expand Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville into a K-12 school.

The School of the Arts is K-8, so adding the four higher grades would alleviate overcrowding only for the high schools. Steele estimated it would decrease enrollment at Sussex Central by about 200 students, and transportation is already in place. The School of the Arts shares the Indian River Educational Complex, which houses district offices. Those offices would have to be relocated.

Solution 4: Review and submit a certificate of necessity for the 2019-2020 school year by the August 24 deadline.

A certificate of necessity from the Delaware Department of Education must be obtained to hold another major capital improvement referendum.

Having already failed twice and with other districts in need of new buildings, there’s no guarantee Indian River would be awarded the certificate. Even then, the referendum could fail a third time.

Solution 5: Continue to add portable classrooms.

Portable classrooms come with many caveats. They’re expensive, don’t provide additional space for common areas like cafeterias and gyms, create security issues and expose students and staff to all weather conditions. Permits from various government agencies are necessary.

“We did not get a letter of no contest from DelDOT regarding bringing in four portables [at Sussex Central], due to no sidewalks at the school,” Steele said. “So we’re going to have a fight, I believe, getting them to approve it.”

If the district is forced to build sidewalks, it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Solution 6: Look at redistricting attendance boundaries.

Redrawing district attendance lines would reduce enrollment at some schools, but not all. The transportation system would have to be redesigned. Historically, redrawing attendance lines has been met with loud protests from students and families.

SUBHEAD: Board discussion

Board member Charles Hattier was the first to speak to Steele’s presentation.

“Item four [a referendum] has to be looked at for the long term,” he said. “Ultimately, we don’t have a choice, whether it’s rejected or not.”

“Our need hasn’t changed,” said board member James Fritz. “I think we just need to keep that in front of the state and do a better job of communicating with voters.”

Board vice president Rodney Layfield said that even if a referendum passed, it would take five years to get the high school built and students in it.

“If we go with [Solution 1], that would allow us to survive while the high school is being built,” he said.

Other suggestions were to talk to area legislators, hold meetings with area business owners to collect ideas and pressure the county council to collect back property taxes.

Layfield even suggested talking to legislators about the prevailing wage, which he said seems to be dictated by the “northern part of the state” and which the district is now being forced to consider.

Board member Legola Wright said the board needs to think outside the box.

“Maybe include the public and either have a line that they can call in on or a survey online they can do and just basically ask ‘What is your thought process?’ They may have some answers that would help us to clear up things that would help us to pass the referendum,” she said.

Wright pointed out that many voters “don’t want to pay for a person who’s not a citizen of the United States to get an education.”

“It’s not just that they want to hurt the illegals. I kind of understand that,” Hattier said. “But on the other hand it’s hurting the kids who are already here.”

“Tell me who’s legal and who’s not – you can’t,” said Fritz. “If they’re born here they are [legal], anyway.”

“That’s an Eleventh Amendment issue that hasn’t been decided yet,” Hattier replied.

Steele said that he is in talks regarding the Howard T. Ennis School building in Georgetown which serves students with significant disabilities. A new facility is in the planning stages. While administered by Indian River, the new Ennis school is fully funded by the state, since it serves students countywide.

Steele was hopeful but uncertain about acquiring the building.

The discussion ended with the understanding that the options would be further discussed at the next board meeting.

Rose Watkins, a member of the IRSD Citizens Budget Oversight Committee and a consultant “helping senior officers deal with change,” took the opportunity to comment.

“One of the things I want to say to you is that change is unsettling but it is necessary,” Watkins said. “You guys are gonna take a hit when you go out and implement any of these things and you need to be prepared for blowback.”

The referendums have not passed, according to Watkins, because the voters don’t understand the benefits of education.

“If you go out there doing the same thing, expecting a different outcome, that’s insanity to me,” she said. “What are you going to do differently?”

The next meeting is June 24 at 7 p.m. at Sussex Central High School and is open to the public.