U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark London, a Dover native, is participating in the Baltic Operations exercise with 18 other nations.

“I'll be standing watch as the fleet’s Track Data Coordinator during BALTOPS,” said London. “In other words, I’ll be managing data links throughout the fleet. I've never done BALTOPS before and I'm really looking forward to gaining experience with the different navies and foreign allies we have.”

BALTOPS 2019, taking place June 8-21, includes sea, air and land assets. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world's interconnected oceans. It is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region, according to U.S. Navy officials.

London is an operations specialist aboard/attached to commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. 6th Fleet based in Naples, Italy.

London credits success in the Navy to the lessons learned growing up in Dover.