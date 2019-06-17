Dover Elks Lodge 1903 on Salisbury Road, Dover, hosted a flag retirement ceremony June 14 in conjunction with its annual Flag Day Ceremony.

Boy Scouts of America, Troop 903, conducted the retirement ceremony by burning worn flags as the assembled crowd saluted and “Taps” played.

“A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire,” according to the BSA handbook. “The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes.”

An opening ceremony in the Elks hall was followed by the retirement ceremony at the outdoor pavilion.

