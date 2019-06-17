Dover Air Force Base announced a gate closure due to construction at the main gate was extended through July 6 due to weather.

The purpose of the construction is to upgrade the gate infrastructure to sustain the safety and security of the installation.

Construction at the north gate is complete, and construction efforts have shifted to the main gate. Through July 6, the main gate will be closed to inbound vehicle traffic but will allow pedestrian and bicycle traffic to enter. Main gate outbound lanes will remain open to vehicle traffic 24/7. The north gate will be open 24/7 as the base's primary entry and exit point, and the south gate will be opened for privately owned vehicles to enter the base on weekdays between 6:30 and 8 a.m.

The visitor center will remain open during normal hours and will be accessible throughout June and July.

Security Forces personnel will direct traffic through the remaining gates during peak traffic times.

For more, visit dover.af.mil or facebook.com/doverairforcebase.