A minivan and a box truck collided near the intersection of Old Furnace and Rementer Roads.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Georgetown.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, as a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was traveling eastbound on Old Furnace Road, just east of Rementer Road, negotiating a slight right curve. A 2016 Ford six-wheel box truck was traveling westbound in the same general vicinity. For unknown reasons, the minivan failed to maintain the proper travel lane and crossed the center line, striking the box truck head-on.

The operator of the minivan, a 73-year-old male from Rehoboth Beach, was properly restrained. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The minivan was a registered Delaware taxi and was transporting two passengers, both of whom were properly restrained. A 21-year-old male passenger of Georgetown was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, where he was admitted for observation only. The second passenger, a 20-year-old male of Georgetown, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the box truck, a 30-year-old male from Bridgeville, was properly restrained. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

Old Furnace Road in the area of Rementer Road was closed for 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.