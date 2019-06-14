22-year-old Andrew A. Long, III, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Millsboro man after he allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s home uninvited and a physical altercation ensued.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, when troopers responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Walker Court, in Milton, for a disconnected 911 call. Troopers met with a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Andrew A. Long, III, entered her residence without her permission and refused to leave. During an argument, Long allegedly struck the victim while in the presence of their three children. No one was injured in the incident.

Long was taken into custody a short time later, at a residence in the 26000 block of Mount Joy Road, without incident. He was charged with second-degree burglary, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,100 secured bond.