The centennial-celebrating Delaware State Fair announced June 14 that Gov. John Carney signed Senate Bill 42 on June 13 in the presence of sponsoring legislators and fair leaders.

The Department of Motor Vehicles in April began offering a limited-edition special license plate commemorating the fair’s 100th anniversary. SB 42 expanded the opportunity to display these special tags on any car, truck or trailer weighing less than 26,000 pounds owned by individuals or businesses. Farm and business owners expressed interest in purchasing and displaying these tags but encountered difficulties in buying, tagging and displaying these tags on business-owned pickups and light trucks due to restrictions in the initial legislation creating these unique tags.

At the bill signing ceremony in Dover, fair President Ron Draper acknowledged the need for the amendment to permit supporters of the fair to display these tags on their cars and trucks; and thanked the governor, former legislators Gary Simpson and Harvey Kenton and bill sponsors Sen. Dave Wilson and Reps. Jesse Vanderwende and Bill Carson for their support in preparing and seeking passage of the bill.

Fair General Manager Bill DiMondi noted the limited edition plates are uniquely designed and draw a fair amount of attention when seen on area roads in addition to offering fair supporters an opportunity to display a low-digit special Delaware license plate to show their support for the Fair, Delaware’s single largest annual gathering of people and livestock on the Del-Mar-Va peninsula drawing an estimated 300,000 people annually to the fairgrounds in Harrington each July.

For more, call 632-4991 or email danny@thestatefair.net.