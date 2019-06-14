Sen. Tom Carper released a statement June 13 regarding the unprecedented report issued by the Office of the Special Counsel which concludes that Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, has violated the Hatch Act on numerous occasions and, thus, should be removed from federal service.

This announcement follows multiple requests made by Carper to look into Conway’s potential violations of the Hatch Act — the law prohibiting government officials from using their position or resources to influence political matters.

“The Trump administration's blatant and repeated disregard for the law is astounding and unacceptable,” said Carper. “And while all of these violations in the Trump era can start to feel normal, they are not. Today’s unprecedented report from the Office of the Special Counsel should serve as yet another reminder that no one is above the law. As a member of Congress, it is my constitutional duty to hold the Executive Branch accountable, and I won’t stop working to do just that.”