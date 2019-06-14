Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and 43 other Senate Democrats on June 14 in introducing a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

The resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The first Senate Pride Month Resolution was introduced in June 2017 after President Donald Trump broke the eight-year tradition of offering an official presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month.

“America has made extraordinary strides on our march toward a more perfect union, but our work is far from done,” said Carper. “This month, I’ve been reminded of the power of one my core values — the Golden Rule — which calls on us to treat others as we want to be treated. It’s why this June, and every day, we must join together to celebrate the contributions and courage of our LGBTQ community in Delaware and across the country and continue our fight to ensure true equality for all.”

“This June, we must celebrate the progress we have made in achieving equality for LGBTQ individuals and challenge ourselves to recommit to the fight — because we have more work to do,” said Coons. “We can never forget that LGBTQ rights are human rights, and that our commitment to human rights is who we are as a country. Let’s strive to being a nation where our politics, our values, and our laws are based on love and acceptance, not discrimination.”

The resolution was co-sponsored by 46 Senate Democrats.

In March, Senate Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act, legislation to expand civil rights laws to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance and education.