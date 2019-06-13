Polytech High School hosted a Career Signing Day event May 8.

The event celebrated students employed in an area related to their technical field of study. Students participating have already attained full-time employment, have signed with the military or are registered in or transferring into an apprenticeship. Polytech believes students should be recognized for their hard work in achieving successful postsecondary outcomes.

“This is a great day for Polytech as we recognize our students at our first career celebration day to honor their hard work and acceptance into military service, career employment and apprenticeships,” said Principal Ryan Fuller.