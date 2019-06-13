Friday, Saturday, Sunday, check it out.

1. Band of Brothers

It took finding their father’s old-school dreadnought guitar for siblings Nick and Tyler Talbott to discover their love of music, which eventually helped lead them to create their band The Talbott Brothers.

The duo stirs up elements of rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling. The pair have found themselves in front of sold-out crowds around the country and have shared the stage with ZZ Ward, Johnnyswim and AJR.



The Talbott Brothers will show off their familial harmonies at 9 p.m., Sunday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

227-3888 ADDRESS Rusty Rudder 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach WEBSITE rustyrudderdewey.com

2. Dive into ‘Dixie Swim Club’

If you’re bored and feeling a little toasty, you can cool off with the dramedy “The Dixie Swim Club.”

The show tells the story of five Southern women, whose friendships began years ago on their college swim team.

Free from husbands, kids and jobs, now they meet at the same beach cottage in North Carolina to laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.

The Dixie Swim Club will take a comedic plunge at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for seniors and students.

IF YOU GO

856-4560 ADDRESS Possum Hall 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown WEBSITE possumpointplayers.org

3. Sizzling with Scar and Sauce

Singer-songwriter Bryan Scar will kick things off from 4 to 7 p.m., and the night will get spicier with a set by Hot Sauce from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

The personification of Texas Pete, the band Hot Sauce can make you sweat on the dance floor whether they’re assembled as a duo, trio, quartet, or quintet, all under the guidance of frontman and maestro David Aman.

Admission for the Saturday performances by Bryan Scar and Hot Sauce is free.

IF YOU GO

644-7837 ADDRESS Crooked Hammock Brewery 36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes WEBSITE crookedhammockbrewery.com