Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, announced that Chad McMaster was promoted to the position of general manager at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, one of the hospitality company’s 11 restaurants in coastal Sussex County.

“Chad exemplifies our culture at SoDel Concepts,” said Kammerer. “He joined Lupo Italian Kitchen as a server and showed initiative from the start. He became a bartender and then assistant manager. When we opened Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth in 2017, we asked him to join the opening management team.”

McMaster, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School, grew up in Lewes. He started working in the hospitality industry at 18.

In 2017 and 2018, Lupo received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

McMaster, who is studying business at Delaware Technical Community College, lives in Rehoboth Beach with his girlfriend, Lauren, and their two cats, Turk and Quinn.

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.