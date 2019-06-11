The Delaware Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Lewes and Sussex County Council, will hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. June 20 at Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes.

During the meeting, the public may review the recommended Master Plan Concepts, ask questions and provide comments to representatives from DelDOT, Historic Lewes Byway Committee, Lewes and Sussex County Council.

For more, visit lardnerklein.com/new-road-corridor-master-plan.html.

Comments on the draft plan may be made through July 8 by email to newroadplan@lardnerklein.com.

Written comments may also be submitted to Lewes City Manager Ann Marie Townshend, 114 E. Third St., Lewes.

This location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Any person having special needs or requiring special aid, such as an interpreter for the hearing impaired, is requested to contact DelDOT by phone at 800-652-5600 or by mail to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, one week in advance.