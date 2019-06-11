Caring Hearts Helping Hands Inc. is seeking donations for its Heart and Sole Back to School program for its 235 school age clients.

CHHH is a not-for-profit organization staffed by volunteers and supports low-income working families with school-age children in Kent County. These families shop in the Magnolia warehouse once a month for new and gently-used items at no cost; items are donated by the community.

CHHH is collecting 1-inch single subject spiral notebooks (wide and college lined); colored pencils; pencil sharpener; soft slider pencil cases; hard plastic pencil cases; glue sticks; wide and thin colored markers; wide and college composition/essay notebooks; three-ring folders with pockets; 1-inch three-ring notebooks; loose notebook paper, wide and college lined; blunt and regular scissors; 3-by-5-inch-lined white index cards; highlighters; 12-inch rulers; three-ring notebook dividers; large pink erasers; and black and blue pens.

CHHH will purchase book bags and gift cards for children shoes in quantity at tremendous discounts. Donations are due by July 30. For hours and directions to the warehouse, call 698-1900.

Volunteers are welcome to help sort and bag items in early August. For those who would like to shop, CHHH welcome volunteers to shop for CHHH's client families November/December Children's Christmas program.

For more, visit chhhde.org or email caringhearts@verizon.net.