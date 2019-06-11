The 47th annual Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 10 at the Delaware International Speedway, 37854 Sussex Highway, Delmar.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with racing action beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s event will feature competitors throughout the Northeast Dirt Motorsports areas. Drivers will compete for prize money of more than $35,000. Big Block-Small Block Modifieds, Super Late Models, RUSH Crate Late Models, Crate 602 Sportsman, Little Lincoln and Super Trucks will compete in more than 100 laps of featured racing in their respective classes.

Gates open with activities and displays on hand including the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit and the Delaware State Police Mounted Patrol Unit. In addition, Camp Barnes will recognize Taylor & Messick Inc. from Harrington, at intermission for their many years of dedication to Delaware racing.

Tickets to the event are available at the speedway’s ticket booth the night of the event. Spectator tickets are $20, and pit tickets are $35. Children younger than 10 accompanied by a parent or guardian are admitted free to spectator seating.

Camp Barnes originally opened in 1948 and was named in recognition of Col. Herbert Barnes. The camp is located next to the Assawoman Wildlife Area on Miller Creek near Bethany Beach. For six weeks in the summer, each week, 100 children ages 10-13 attend Camp Barnes with no financial burden on their parents. They participate in outdoor activities and are taught leadership and teamwork skills.

For more, call 752-3838 or email jeff.hudson@delaware.gov.